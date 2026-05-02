Alexander Nubel News: Gives up three in mixed effort

Nubel registered six saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Hoffenheim.

Nubel did allow three goals but his six saves likely prevented Hoffenheim from pulling away and ultimately allowed Stuttgart to get an equalizer late. The goalkeeper has a tough matchup looming against Bayer Leverkusen, a team which had four goals in its last match and 66 on year in Bundesliga play.