Alexander Nubel News: Gives up three in mixed effort
Nubel registered six saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Hoffenheim.
Nubel did allow three goals but his six saves likely prevented Hoffenheim from pulling away and ultimately allowed Stuttgart to get an equalizer late. The goalkeeper has a tough matchup looming against Bayer Leverkusen, a team which had four goals in its last match and 66 on year in Bundesliga play.
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