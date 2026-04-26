Alexander Nubel News: Holds on for draw
Nubel allowed a goal while making two saves during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen.
Nubel allowed the opening goal of the match in the 18th minute but held Bremen from there as Stuttgart came from behind for a point. The keeper has allowed five goals while combining for 10 saves and keeping a clean sheet over his last three starts. Stuttgart take on Hoffenheim away from home next weekend.
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