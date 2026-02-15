Alexander Nubel News: Lets in one

Nubel recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over 1. FC Köln.

Nubel kept out all threat but was chipped by Ragnar Ache for the equalizer in the 79th minute. Nubel has now recorded 14 saves and three clearances in the last five games. Next, he squares off against Celtic in the Europa League on Thursday before a trip to FC Heidenheim on Sunday.