Alexander Nubel headshot

Alexander Nubel News: Lets in one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Nubel recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over 1. FC Köln.

Nubel kept out all threat but was chipped by Ragnar Ache for the equalizer in the 79th minute. Nubel has now recorded 14 saves and three clearances in the last five games. Next, he squares off against Celtic in the Europa League on Thursday before a trip to FC Heidenheim on Sunday.

Alexander Nubel
VfB Stuttgart
