Alexander Nubel News: Makes three saves

Nubel registered three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Holstein Kiel.

Nubel has now concede a goal in the last seven league matches in a row, allowing 13 goals on 20 saves in that span. He does have four clean sheets on the season, while averaging about 2.7 saves per game. The keeper will face off with Bayer Leverkusen for the next match on Saturday, who have scored six goals in the last five contests.