Alexander Nubel News: Returns to Bayern

Nubel brings his three-year loan spell at Stuttgart to an end and will return to parent club Bayern Munich this summer, though he is unlikely to remain at the Allianz Arena and is expected to seek a new challenge elsewhere, the club announced.

Nubel made 129 competitive appearances for Stuttgart across three seasons, helping the club finish as Bundesliga runners-up in 2023/24, win the DFB Pokal in 2024/25 and secure Champions League qualification again in 2025/26 while reaching a second consecutive cup final. The goalkeeper ends his final campaign in Cannstatt having been one of the best goalkeepers in the Bundesliga, stopping 110 shots and conceding just 49 while keeping 11 clean sheets across the season, earning the genuine affection of the Stuttgart fanbase who regularly serenaded him with chants from the stands. With Bayern unlikely to offer him a first-team pathway given Manuel Neuer's continued presence, Nubel will look to find a new home this summer where he can continue performing at the highest level on a regular basis.