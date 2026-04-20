Alexander Nubel headshot

Alexander Nubel News: Sees four go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Nubel made four saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-2 defeat to Bayern Munich.

Nubel did not havea fun time in the net Sunday, allowing four goals to Bayern Munich on four saves. He's conceded 12 goals in the last seven Bundesliga matches, making 24 saves with two clean sheets in that span. The keeper will face off with Werder Bremen for the next game on Saturday, who have scored six goals in the last five appearances.

Alexander Nubel
VfB Stuttgart
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