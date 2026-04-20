Alexander Nubel News: Sees four go

Nubel made four saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-2 defeat to Bayern Munich.

Nubel did not havea fun time in the net Sunday, allowing four goals to Bayern Munich on four saves. He's conceded 12 goals in the last seven Bundesliga matches, making 24 saves with two clean sheets in that span. The keeper will face off with Werder Bremen for the next game on Saturday, who have scored six goals in the last five appearances.