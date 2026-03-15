Alexander Nubel headshot

Alexander Nubel News: Shuts out Leipzig

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Nubel kept a clean sheet while making four saves during Sunday's 1-0 win over RB Leipzig.

Nubel helped Stuttgart to all three points by blanking Leipzig on Sunday. The keeper has kept two clean sheets while allowing just two goals and combining for 10 saves over his last three Bundesliga starts. Nubel and Stuttgart head to Porto in the Europa League on Thursday.

Alexander Nubel
VfB Stuttgart
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