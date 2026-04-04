Alexander Nubel News: Surrenders two late goals
Nubel had one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund.
Nubel wasn't tested much in this contest until Dortmund deployed some key substitutes and ultimately gave up two goals in stoppage time in the second half. He has a good matchup coming up to recover from this late lapse, as Hamburger has only scored 32 goals in 28 Bundesliga games.
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