Alexander Nubel News: Three saves in clean sheet
Nubel kept a clean sheet while making three saves during Sunday's 4-0 win over Wolfsburg.
Nubel helped Stuttgart to all three points by blanking Wolfsburg on Sunday. The keeper has allowed four goals while combining for eight saves over his last three league starts. Nubel and Stuttgart go on the road next week against Mainz.
