Alexander Prass Injury: Available against Freiburg

Prass (ankle) is back available against Freiburg on Saturday, coach Christian Ilzer said in the press conference.

Prass missed the last four games due to an ankle injury but is back available for Saturday's clash against the club of the Black Forest. He should be able to claim a starting role in the coming games after starting the last two matches prior to his injury. That said, until he does so, Stanley Nsoki is likely going to feature on the left flank.