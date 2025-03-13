Alexander Prass Injury: Could return Friday

Prass (ankle) is questionable for Friday's match against St. Pauli, according to manager Christian Ilzer.

Prass could be back with the team Friday after his exit during warmups in the club's last contest, as he appears to have cleared his ankle pain. He started in two straight games and will look to see that spot back immediately now that he is fit for a return, starting in 21 of his 28 appearances this season.