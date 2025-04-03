Alexander Prass Injury: Out another week or two
Prass (ankle) is out for the next week or two, according to manager Christian Ilzer. "Alexander is still out for one or two weeks."
Prass will still be sidelined for a bit more time, set to miss at least two more weeks with the injury. This will give him a bit more time to recover, hoping he can make sure of a return before the end of the month. He did start in his last two outings, so they will hope he is available again soon.
