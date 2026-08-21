Alexander Prass Injury: Ruled out of cup opener

Prass (muscular) will miss Hoffenheim's German Cup match against Erzgebirge Aue due to a muscular issue, according to coach Christian Ilzer. "He has a small muscular issue in his adductor muscle."

Prass had already missed Sunday's 3-0 friendly loss to Tottenham with the same problem, and his continued absence now confirms he won't be ready for the cup opener either, though manager Christian Ilzer's measured description doesn't suggest anything serious. Prass is expected to continue his recovery in the coming days, with no firm timeline given for his return to full training.