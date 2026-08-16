Alexander Prass headshot

Alexander Prass Injury: Sits out with muscular issues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Prass (muscular) missed Sunday's 3-0 friendly loss to Tottenham due to muscular problems, according to the club.

Prass' absence from Hoffenheim's final preseason dress rehearsal comes exactly one week before the club's first competitive match of the season, a DFB Pokal tie at Erzgebirge Aue. It remains unclear how quickly the left wing back can rejoin full team training. Prass is expected to be reassessed as the club continues preparations for the cup opener.

Alexander Prass
1899 Hoffenheim
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