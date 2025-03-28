Alexander Prass Injury: Won't face Augsburg

Prass (ankle) is out for Saturday's match against Augsburg, according to manager Christian Ilzer.

Prass will be left on the sidelines for the reception of Augsburg, with the midfielder missing out due to an ankle injury he suffered before the break. This is a tough loss for their club, as he is a regular starter at full-back. That said, David Jurasek and Valentin Gendrey are possible replacements.