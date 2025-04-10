Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexander Prass headshot

Alexander Prass Injury: Working towards comeback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Prass (ankle) has been spotted training separately towards his comeback, the club announced.

Prass is nearing a return to the squad and could be back next week if everything goes as planned. He has been training separately from the group alongside Diadie Samassekou in recent days. His return would be a boost after starting the last two matches before his injury. In the meantime Stanley Nsoki is expected to continue seeing more minutes at left-back.

Alexander Prass
1899 Hoffenheim
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now