Alexander Prass Injury: Working towards comeback

Prass (ankle) has been spotted training separately towards his comeback, the club announced.

Prass is nearing a return to the squad and could be back next week if everything goes as planned. He has been training separately from the group alongside Diadie Samassekou in recent days. His return would be a boost after starting the last two matches before his injury. In the meantime Stanley Nsoki is expected to continue seeing more minutes at left-back.