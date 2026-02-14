Alexander Prass headshot

Alexander Prass News: Assists as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Prass had an assist while taking one shot and creating two chances during Saturday's 3-0 win over Freiburg.

Prass entered the match in the 73rd minute and set up Valentin Gendrey for the game's final goal in the 95th. The assist was the first since December 13th for Prass who has combined for five chances created and three tackles over his last three appearances, just one of which was a start.

Alexander Prass
1899 Hoffenheim
