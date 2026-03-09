Alexander Prass News: Bags brace Saturday

Prass scored two goals to go with five shots (four on goal) and three crosses (two accurate) in Saturday's 4-2 victory versus FC Heidenheim.

Prass scored a pair of goals in the first half Saturday, giving his side a 2-0 lead heading into the break. It marked his first match this season with multiple goal contributions and he now has five (three goals and two assists) across 23 appearances this season. He finished Saturday's match with a season-high five shots, four of which were on target.