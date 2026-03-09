Alexander Prass headshot

Alexander Prass News: Bags brace Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Prass scored two goals to go with five shots (four on goal) and three crosses (two accurate) in Saturday's 4-2 victory versus FC Heidenheim.

Prass scored a pair of goals in the first half Saturday, giving his side a 2-0 lead heading into the break. It marked his first match this season with multiple goal contributions and he now has five (three goals and two assists) across 23 appearances this season. He finished Saturday's match with a season-high five shots, four of which were on target.

Alexander Prass
1899 Hoffenheim
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexander Prass See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexander Prass See More
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
June 3, 2024