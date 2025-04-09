Alexander Roldan Injury: Could miss time with injury

Roldan (undisclosed) could miss one to two weeks due to injury, coach Brian Schmetzer said in a press conference. However, he did not rule out the possibility of the defender traveling with the team, according to Niko Moreno of Pulso Sports.

