Alexander Roldan headshot

Alexander Roldan Injury: Could miss time with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Roldan (undisclosed) could miss one to two weeks due to injury, coach Brian Schmetzer said in a press conference. However, he did not rule out the possibility of the defender traveling with the team, according to Niko Moreno of Pulso Sports.

Roldan is dealing with a minor issue that could affect his availability over the next one to two weeks. He might travel with the team to Dallas for Saturday's match but if he is unavailable for some time, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi would likely step in on the right flank in his place.

Alexander Roldan
Seattle Sounders FC
