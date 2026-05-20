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Alexander Roldan Injury: Doing individual work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Roldan (hamstring) took part in limited practice apart from the rest of the team Wednesday, Niko Moreno of Pulso Sports reports.

Roldan is still unlikely to start as he needs to resume full training before being ready for significant action. The versatile player will have better chances of featuring after the World Cup break, potentially regaining a center-back spot over Antino Lopez, Kim Kee-Hee and Stuart Hawkins. Prior to his absence on May 17 due to the injury, Roldan had operated as a defensive contributor over the initial stretch of the season.

Alexander Roldan
Seattle Sounders FC
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