Alexander Roldan Injury: Leaves injured
Roldan was subbed off due to injury in the 22nd minute of the 0-0 draw to Minnesota.
Roldon's day ended early Sunday after picking up an injury against Minnesota. He has been able to keep healthy the last couple of seasons, ending with 30+ matches played since 2021, therefore this injury can be worrisome for the defender if he has to miss some time. This campaign, he's started four of the five games played, making 14 clearances with 10 tackles and six interceptions.
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