Alexander Roldan Injury: Out with injury

Roldan is out for the time being with a hamstring injury, per the MLS injury report.

Roldan is a new addition to Seattle's report this matchday with a hamstring injury, and losing a defender who contributes in both phases is a meaningful development for the Sounders. He has only missed two other starts all season, so this is a bit concerning. That said, Kim Kee-Hee or Stuart Hawkins could start in his place.