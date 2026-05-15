Alexander Roldan Injury: Out with injury
Roldan is out for the time being with a hamstring injury, per the MLS injury report.
Roldan is a new addition to Seattle's report this matchday with a hamstring injury, and losing a defender who contributes in both phases is a meaningful development for the Sounders. He has only missed two other starts all season, so this is a bit concerning. That said, Kim Kee-Hee or Stuart Hawkins could start in his place.
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