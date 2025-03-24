Alexander Roldan News: Box-to-box performance

Roldan recorded two shots (two on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Houston Dynamo.

Roldan effort was pivotal at both ends of the pitch during his 90 minute shift Saturday, as Seattle played to a 0-0 draw versus Houston. The versatile wide-midfielder led the team with two shots on target while also contributing two tackles (two won), two interceptions and one clearance to the team's clean sheet effort. Through Seattle's first five league fixtures, Roldan has made four appearances (three starts).