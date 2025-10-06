Roldan cut the ball back into the box from the end line Saturday to assist the lone goal of the fixture as Seattle triumphed in a 1-0 victory over Portland. In addition to his goal contribution, the defender more characteristically contributed three tackles (two won) and two interceptions to the team's clean sheet effort across his 90 minute shift. Roldan's defensive acumen has been on display throughout the campaign as he has set a new career-high mark in a single season with 77 clearances across his 27 appearances (22 starts).