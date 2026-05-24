Alexander Roldan News: On bench against LAFC
Roldan (hamstring) is on the bench for Sunday's clash with Los Angeles FC.
Roldan is available after a short absence, having made a gradual return to practice over the last week. The versatile man is not ready to start, but he could generate some passes and defensive numbers if given some time on the field. In that case, he might replace Kim Kee-Hee at center-back, where he has been deployed for most of the 2026 season.
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