Alexander Roldan News: On bench for Houston clash
Roldan (hip) is on the bench for Saturday's visit to Houston Dynamo.
Roldan is likely available for limited minutes Saturday after dealing with a physical issue, but he should eventually push for a starting spot in place of either Kalani Kossa-Rienzi or Antino Lopez. Roldan has recorded multiple tackles in four of his five appearances this year, but he hasn't been heavily involved in attack.
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