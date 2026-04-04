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Alexander Roldan News: On bench for Houston clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Roldan (hip) is on the bench for Saturday's visit to Houston Dynamo.

Roldan is likely available for limited minutes Saturday after dealing with a physical issue, but he should eventually push for a starting spot in place of either Kalani Kossa-Rienzi or Antino Lopez. Roldan has recorded multiple tackles in four of his five appearances this year, but he hasn't been heavily involved in attack.

Alexander Roldan
Seattle Sounders FC
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