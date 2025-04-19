Alexander Roldan News: On bench Saturday
Roldan (quadriceps) is on the bench in Saturday's clash versus Nashville.
Roldan could make his seventh MLS appearance of the year in this game after being sidelined once with a muscle problem. He'll likely be an option on the right wing in Kalani Kossa-Rienzi's place. Prior to the injury, Roldan was averaging 1.2 shots (0.7 on goal), 0.8 chances created, 2.5 clearances and 1.8 tackles per match.
