Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexander Roldan headshot

Alexander Roldan News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Roldan (quadriceps) is on the bench in Saturday's clash versus Nashville.

Roldan could make his seventh MLS appearance of the year in this game after being sidelined once with a muscle problem. He'll likely be an option on the right wing in Kalani Kossa-Rienzi's place. Prior to the injury, Roldan was averaging 1.2 shots (0.7 on goal), 0.8 chances created, 2.5 clearances and 1.8 tackles per match.

Alexander Roldan
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now