Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit Injury: Ankle setback ends season

Rossing-Lelesiit has suffered a new setback in his right ankle during Wednesday's team training session and will not play again this season, according to Hamburger Abendblatt.

Rossing-Lelesiit had only just returned from a syndesmosis tear when he rolled his ankle again in training, with the already damaged joint swelling up immediately and forcing him to leave the pitch on crutches following the 2-1 win in Frankfurt. The cruel timing makes this one of the most heartbreaking endings to a campaign, with the young Norwegian having worked so hard to return from his lengthy absence only to suffer an immediate setback. Rossing-Lelesiit ends the season with just 11 appearances and one assist, and Hamburg will now focus entirely on having him fully fit and ready for the start of the 2026/27 season.