Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit Injury: Hoping to play before end of season

Rossing-Lelesiit (ankle) is eyeing a return to individual training in the next week and still hopes to play again this season, according to Hamburger Morgen Post.

Rossing-Lelesiit has not played since the end of January as he deals with an ankle injury and is still working on his return, with the forward eyeing a return to training in the next few days, specifically individually. Unfortunately, there is still no news of his planned return to group training, leaving a full return date open. He is still eyeing a return to play near the end of the season, hoping to get a few more minutes after the brutal absence.