Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit Injury: Late fitness call

Rossing-Lelesiit (ankle) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim after returning to partial team training, according to coach Merlin Polzin. "Alex is partially participating in team training, and we will see if that is enough for the weekend squad."

Rossing-Lelesiit has been sidelined for three months following the serious ankle injury, making his return to partial training an encouraging development. The forward had been providing valuable contributions off the bench before going down, and a return to that rotational role appears the most likely scenario once he is fully fit. His availability for Saturday will be determined following further assessment, with the club expected to manage his reintegration carefully over the coming fixtures.