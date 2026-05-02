Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit Injury: Misses call Saturday

Rossing-Lelesiit (ankle) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Frankfurt.

Rossing-Lelesiit has been ruled out after coach Merlin Polzin confirmed the minor setback he suffered in training had left him unlikely to be available for the weekend fixture, with Friday's assessment failing to provide a more encouraging picture. The forward has been limited to just 11 appearances this season due to injuries, recording one assist, and the latest setback pushes his return back further after he had appeared to be closing in on a competitive comeback. No timeline has been provided beyond the weekend, leaving his availability for upcoming fixtures uncertain.