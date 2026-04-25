Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit Injury: Out Saturday

Rossing-Lelesiit (ankle) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim.

Rossing-Lelesiit has been unable to earn a matchday squad place following further assessment, with the serious ankle injury that had kept him sidelined for three months proving too significant to clear him in time despite his recent return to partial training. The forward had been providing valuable contributions off the bench before going down, and while his return to the training pitch had been flagged as an encouraging development, Saturday's fixture has come too soon in his recovery timeline. The club is expected to manage his reintegration carefully over the coming fixtures, with his return to a rotational role anticipated once he is deemed fully fit.