Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit Injury: Resumes limited work

Rossing-Lelesiit (ankle) was involved in individual drills in Tuesday's training session as he continued to progress in his recovery.

Rossing-Lelesiit is still aiming to play again at some point in the final stretch of the 2025/26 course, but he may still be a few weeks away from returning to a match squad and getting minutes given that he has been sidelined since January. The attacker made five Bundesliga starts on the left wing before suffering the injury. Both Philip Otele and Miro Muheim could see their playing time reduced whenever the young attacker is available again.