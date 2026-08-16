Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit Injury: Return eyed for autumn

Rossing-Lelesiit's comeback is being targeted for September or October, according to Mopo.

Rossing-Lelesiit continues dealing with the after effects of a severe syndesmosis injury suffered in early May, and coach Merlin Polzin stressed the timeline remains flexible. He's currently working through an individualized buildup program, recently adding ball work and progressive running sessions, with the club prioritizing caution to avoid any lasting damage to the ankle despite his diligence. A realistic path back into the competitive squad likely won't come before the September international break. Rossing-Lelesiit is expected to continue his recovery process in the coming weeks.