Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit Injury: Training fully again

Rossing-Lelesiit (ankle) is training full Tuesday and appears to be an option for Saturday's match against Frankfurt, according to manager Merlin Polzin. In addition, Alex is fully involved in team training. That's good news."

Rossing-Lelesiit is appearing to be in for a return in the coming matches, as the forward is finally back with his teammates training. The forward has yet to play since January, so this is a major development for him, with injuries hindering much of the season. He has only been an option for 11 games (five starts) all season, recording one assist but no goals.