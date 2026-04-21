Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit Injury: Trains with team again

Rossing-Lelesiit (ankle) returned to team training for the first time since late January, marking a major step forward in his recovery from the severe syndesmosis injury he suffered in the derby against St. Pauli, according to the club.

Rossing-Lelesiit has been sidelined for three months following a serious ankle injury and Tuesday's session with the squad is the clearest sign yet that he is closing in on a return to competitive action. The forward had been providing valuable contributions off the bench before going down, and Hamburg will look to reintegrate him carefully into the matchday squad over the coming fixtures rather than rushing him back before he is fully up to speed. His return is an exciting prospect for the Red Shorts heading into the final stretch of what has been a crucial Bundesliga season.