Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit Injury: Unlikely to play Saturday

Rossing-Lelesiit (ankle) suffered a minor setback in training and is unlikely to be available for Saturday's clash against Frankfurt, according to coach Merlin Polzin. "Alex had a small setback in training. We need to wait and see how it develops by tomorrow. For now, it does not look like he will be available this weekend."

Rossing-Lelesiit's latest setback is a frustrating development after he had returned to full team training and appeared to be closing in on a competitive return. The forward has been limited to just 11 appearances this season due to injuries, recording one assist, and this new training setback pushes his return back further. No timeline has been provided beyond the weekend, leaving his availability for upcoming fixtures uncertain.