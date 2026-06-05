Alexander Schlager News: Expected starter in goal

Schlager has been named in Austria's World Cup squad and is expected to compete with Patrick Pentz for the starting goalkeeper role, with the RB Salzburg stopper holding a slight edge heading into the tournament.

Schlager spent the season at RB Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga, bringing the experience of having been Austria's first-choice goalkeeper for several years and a commanding presence that coach Rangnick rates highly despite Patrick Pentz's consistently impressive performances at Brondby. The keeper brings reliability and leadership that has kept him in manager Rangnick's plans despite the emergence of worthy competition, and the decision on who starts the opener against Jordan on June 17 will be one of the most closely watched selections ahead of the tournament. Schlager heads into the World Cup determined to hold off competition and cement his status as Austria's undisputed number one.