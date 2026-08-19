Alexander Shaw News: Unused substitute in draw

Shaw (international duty) was an unused substitute in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Philadelphia Union.

Shaw returned to a match squad for his club following his participation in the Under-20 CONCACAF Championship, but he stayed on the bench as usual, while all of Casemiro, Yannick Bright and Telasco Jose Segovia appeared in central midfield. The youngster will continue to develop in youth categories, now with some international experience after scoring one goal over six appearances in the U20 continental tournament.