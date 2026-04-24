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Alexander Sorloth Injury: Could be fit for Athletic Club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Sorloth (undisclosed) was spotted training Friday and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Athletic Club, according to Ainhoa Sanchez of Radio Marca.

Sorloth had been ruled out for some days after picking up discomfort during the Copa del Rey final defeat against Real Sociedad, but his presence on the training pitch Friday is a more encouraging update than initially expected. The Norwegian striker is a key piece of Atletico's attack and getting him available for the weekend is a welcome development ahead of an even bigger week with the Champions League semifinal against Arsenal on the horizon. Coach Simeone will make a final call on his involvement after assessing how he comes through Friday's session.

Alexander Sorloth
Atlético Madrid
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