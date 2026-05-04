Alexander Sorloth Injury: Joins travelling squad
Sorloth (hamstring) is travelling with Atletico's squad for Tuesday's Champions League semifinal second leg against Arsenal, the club posted.
Sorloth had been ruled out of Saturday's clash against Valencia as a precautionary measure to protect his hamstring ahead of the Emirates showdown, and his inclusion in the travelling squad is a timely boost for coach Diego Simeone. The Norwegian striker is a key piece of Atletico's attacking setup and having him available alongside Julian Alvarez gives Simeone his preferred options up front for what promises to be one of the most important nights of the club's season.
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