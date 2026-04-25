Alexander Sorloth headshot

Alexander Sorloth Injury: Makes squad Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Sorloth (undisclosed) has been included in the matchday squad for Saturday's clash against Athletic Club, the club posted.

Sorloth had been ruled out for several days after picking up discomfort during the Copa del Rey final defeat against Real Sociedad, making his inclusion in the squad a faster turnaround than initially anticipated. The Norwegian striker is a key piece of manager Diego Simeone's attacking setup and his availability heading into the weekend is a timely boost with the Champions League semifinal against Arsenal looming next week. Whether he starts or eases back in off the bench will be coach Simeone's call, but having him available at all is exactly what Atletico needed at this stage of the season.

Alexander Sorloth
Atlético Madrid
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