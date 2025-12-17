Sorloth has hit the sidelines for the club's midweek match and will be unavailable, as he will now be a late call for Sunday's match against Girona as he attempts to recover. This also comes after some rumors that he could be looking for a move out of the club, seeing more of a rotational role this campaign, with nine starts in 21 appearances this campaign. He will hope for a return come Sunday's match, although that will be up in the air as he recovers and possibly faces a move out when the window opens in two weeks.