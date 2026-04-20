Alexander Sorloth Injury: Suffers discomfort
Sorloth (undisclosed) ended Saturday's Copa del Rey final defeat against Real Sociedad with some discomfort and is ruled out for the coming days, according to the club.
Sorloth had replaced Lookman in the second half of the final before picking up some discomfort, and while the issue is only minor, Atletico will not risk him in the coming fixtures with the Champions League semifinal against Arsenal looming next week. The Norwegian striker is a key piece of coach Simeone's attacking setup and getting him fit for the European stage remains the absolute priority for the club heading into what is the biggest week of their season. Julian Alvarez will get a larger role in the front line for the Colchoneros until he returns to full speed.
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