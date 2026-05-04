Alexander Sorloth Injury: Trains, late call
Sorloth (hamstring) is travelling with Atletico's squad for Tuesday's Champions League semifinal second leg against Arsenal and is a late call, according to manager Diego Simone, per Isaac Suarez of Marca. "Yesterday they moved, today they will train, and tomorrow we will decide."
Sorloth had been ruled out of Saturday's clash against Valencia as a precautionary measure to protect his hamstring ahead of the Emirates showdown, and his inclusion in the travelling squad is a timely boost for coach Diego Simeone. The Norwegian striker is a key piece of Atletico's attacking setup, and having him available alongside Julian Alvarez gives Simeone his preferred options up front for what promises to be one of the most important nights of the club's season.
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