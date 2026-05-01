Alexander Sorloth Injury: Won't play Saturday
Sorloth (hamstring) is ruled out of Saturday's clash against Valencia, according to coach Diego Simeone. "If there hadn't been a match on Tuesday, Sorloth wouldn't have made it to Saturday either."
Sorloth had remained an unused substitute against the Gunners as a purely precautionary measure, and the club is extending that caution into the weekend fixture with the bigger European picture firmly in mind. The Norwegian striker is a key piece of coach Diego Simeone's attack and Atletico will not risk any setback in a league fixture when the Champions League semifinal return leg is just days away. Thiago Almada and Alex Baena are expected to share the attacking duties against Valencia as the squad is rotated for the big fixture in London.
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