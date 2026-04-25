Alexander Sorloth News: Back in starting XI

Sorloth (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Athletic Bilbao.

Sorloth made a faster turnaround than initially anticipated after being ruled out for several days following the discomfort picked up during the Copa del Rey final defeat against Real Sociedad, with manager Diego Simeone showing enough confidence in his recovery to hand him a rare starting role. The Norwegian striker typically operates as a depth option off the bench, and his elevation to the first eleven underlines the significance of his recovery at such a critical stage of the season, with the Champions League semifinal against Arsenal looming next week. His availability alone had already been welcomed by Atletico, making his inclusion in the starting lineup an even more encouraging development than anticipated.