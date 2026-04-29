Alexander Sorloth News: Dealing with hamstring overload

Sorloth remained an unused substitute during Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Arsenal as a precaution due to some hamstring overload but is expected to be available for Saturday's clash against Valencia, according to Jesus Colino of Diario AS.

Sorloth remained an unused substitute during Wednesday's clash against the Gunners but it was a purely precautionary measure rather than a genuine injury concern, and the club has no doubt he will be ready for the weekend according to the report. The Norwegian striker is a key piece of coach Diego Simeone's attacking setup and his availability for Saturday's La Liga fixture is a welcome confirmation for Atletico heading into the final stretch of the campaign.