Alexander Sorloth News: Fit for bench
Sorloth (hamstring) is on the bench for Tuesday's match against Arsenal.
Sorloth was back in training this week, and that has led to his addition to the team sheet, although only as an option from the bench. The forward is likely to be called on later in the match to replace one of their attackers, although he could see time earlier if Atletico find themselves in a hole and needing goals quickly.
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