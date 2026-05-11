Alexander Sorloth News: Five shots Saturday

Sorloth generated five shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Celta Vigo.

Sorloth had plenty of chances at goal Saturday, finishing the contest with five shots. Though he put two on target, he was held without a goal, the first time this season where he has taken at least four shots and not scored. He'll look to bounce back Tuesday at Osasuna, a side which has conceded 45 goals through 35 matches this season.